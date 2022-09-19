CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Holdings Raised by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth about $384,930,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $348,527,000. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,808,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,818 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,750,000 after acquiring an additional 945,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 648.3% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 599,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,247,000 after acquiring an additional 519,814 shares in the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $1,750,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,751,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,626,927.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $1,750,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,751,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,782 shares of company stock valued at $19,331,841. 6.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 0.1 %

CRWD stock opened at $170.80 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.99 and a beta of 1.27. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. Analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRWD. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $232.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $257.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.14.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.