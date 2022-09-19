Cryption Network Price Hits $0.0075 on Top Exchanges (CNT)

Cryption Network (CNT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 19th. One Cryption Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. Cryption Network has a total market cap of $191,241.67 and approximately $14,948.00 worth of Cryption Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cryption Network has traded 34% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Secret (SIE) traded 40.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000294 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Connect (CNT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Smartchem (SMAC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Cryption Network

CNT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cryption Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,437,680 coins. Cryption Network’s official Twitter account is @CryptionNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cryption Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Centurion is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that can process and confirm transactions in under 6 minutes and has a block size of 2 MB. “

