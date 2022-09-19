Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $241.22.

CMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In related news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $1,336,500.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,888,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,680,098.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $1,336,500.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,888,660.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,001 shares of company stock worth $3,157,774. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cummins Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Cummins in the second quarter valued at about $191,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 15.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 269,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,139,000 after acquiring an additional 36,915 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of Cummins by 1.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,114,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,456,000 after acquiring an additional 11,066 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 4.8% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the second quarter worth about $992,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $211.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.77. Cummins has a 12-month low of $184.27 and a 12-month high of $247.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cummins will post 18.03 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.98%.

About Cummins

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Recommended Stories

