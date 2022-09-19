Currys (OTCMKTS:DSITF) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Currys (OTCMKTS:DSITF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DSITF. HSBC lowered Currys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Currys in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Currys Price Performance

OTCMKTS DSITF opened at $0.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.99. Currys has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $1.90.

About Currys

Currys Plc is an electrical and telecommunications retailer and services company. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Nordics; and Greece. The Unite Kingdom and Ireland geographical segment comprises of operations in the UK and Ireland, the Dixons Travel business, and the non-honeybee business to business operations.

