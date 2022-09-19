DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN) Short Interest Up 12.6% in August

DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,100 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the August 15th total of 72,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 33,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DallasNews

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in DallasNews in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DallasNews during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,997,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of DallasNews by 1.7% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 238,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of DallasNews by 12.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 8,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of DallasNews by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 38.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of DallasNews from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

DallasNews Price Performance

Shares of DallasNews stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.93. 54,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,112. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.69. DallasNews has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $8.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.39 million, a PE ratio of -20.54 and a beta of 0.54.

DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter. DallasNews had a negative return on equity of 13.69% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $37.57 million for the quarter.

DallasNews Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. DallasNews’s dividend payout ratio is presently -266.67%.

DallasNews Company Profile

DallasNews Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company in Texas. The company publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing, a newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related websites and mobile applications.

