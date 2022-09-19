Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) is Sky Investment Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Sky Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,927 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up approximately 2.5% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $10,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Trading Down 0.2 %

Danaher stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $276.57. The stock had a trading volume of 45,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,162. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $331.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.82.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179 over the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Danaher to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.45.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Stories

