Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Increased to $137.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $130.00 to $137.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DRI. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a hold rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a buy rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $143.62.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $129.68 on Friday. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $110.96 and a 52-week high of $164.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 222,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,745,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $66,356.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 222,480 shares in the company, valued at $27,745,480.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 571.4% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter worth about $31,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

