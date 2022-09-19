DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Short Interest Update

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the August 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 271,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

DarioHealth Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DRIO traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.74. 140,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,786. DarioHealth has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $19.39. The firm has a market cap of $85.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.83. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.03. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 301.07%. The company had revenue of $6.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.99) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DarioHealth will post -3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DarioHealth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DRIO shares. Cowen reduced their price target on DarioHealth from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen reduced their price target on DarioHealth from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Aegis reduced their price target on DarioHealth from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of DarioHealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DarioHealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,357,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DarioHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of DarioHealth by 1,268.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DarioHealth by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,730,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,627,000 after buying an additional 14,803 shares in the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario's metabolic solutions to address metabolic health needs, such as diabetes, hypertension, and weight management; Dario Musculoskeletal, which helps to prevent and treat the most common MSK conditions; Dario's behavioral health solution that optimizes access to evidence-based care; chronic condition management solutions; DarioEngage, a proprietary care management platform; and device-specific disposables test strip cartridges, lancets, and blood glucose monitoring systems.

Featured Stories

