David C. Glendon Sells 2,200 Shares of Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) Stock

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) insider David C. Glendon sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $61,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,549.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sprague Resources Stock Up 0.2 %

SRLP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.88. 209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,101. Sprague Resources LP has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $21.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.84. The stock has a market cap of $521.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 0.41.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter. Sprague Resources had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a negative net margin of 2.03%.

Sprague Resources Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Sprague Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.79%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Institutional Trading of Sprague Resources

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLP. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new stake in Sprague Resources in the second quarter valued at $69,737,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sprague Resources by 150,480.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 225,720 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprague Resources in the second quarter valued at about $2,541,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprague Resources in the second quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Sprague Resources by 100.0% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 29,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 14,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

About Sprague Resources

As of May 28, 2021, operates as a subsidiary of Hartree Partners, LP. As of May 28, 2021, Sprague Resources LP operates as a subsidiary of Hartree Partners, LP.

