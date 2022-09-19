Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Raised to Outperform at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $410.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $320.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.53 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DECK. Cowen raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $407.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $407.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $378.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $381.10.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $337.20 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $314.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.90. Deckers Outdoor has a one year low of $212.93 and a one year high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $614.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,906,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,906,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,925 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.50, for a total value of $1,022,287.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,972 shares in the company, valued at $35,289,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 70.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 15,500.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 522.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Featured Articles

