Deeper Network Trading Down 13.7% Over Last 7 Days (DPR)

Deeper Network (DPR) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. In the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Deeper Network has a market cap of $15.69 million and approximately $866,821.00 worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deeper Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0126 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00117423 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005274 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005273 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $167.61 or 0.00883841 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Deeper Network Profile

Deeper Network’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,248,593,687 coins. The official website for Deeper Network is www.deeper.network. The Reddit community for Deeper Network is https://reddit.com/r/DeeperNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Deeper Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deeper Network is a blockchain-powered all-in-one solution designed to provide true Internet freedom with enhanced security. Combining security, sharing, and blockchain, Deeper creates a new concept called SSS (Secure Shared Service) that enables open and secure Internet access and equal participation in mining.DPR tokens can be earned and spent via sharing or consuming bandwidth on the network. DPR incentivizes users to actively contribute bandwidth to the network thus making the overall network more robust and performant for everyone.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deeper Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Deeper Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

