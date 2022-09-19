Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Short Interest Up 14.8% in August

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500,000 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the August 15th total of 3,050,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Deere & Company stock traded up $8.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $362.69. 1,000,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,864,198. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $446.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $109.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $347.14 and a 200 day moving average of $363.29.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.61 by ($0.45). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 22.59%.

DE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Cowen dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deere & Company

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 151.5% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Deere & Company by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

