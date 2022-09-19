Dentgroup LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Dentgroup LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $206.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,928. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $188.89 and a 52 week high of $261.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $212.65 and a 200 day moving average of $216.52.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.