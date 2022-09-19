Dentgroup LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Dentgroup LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 5.9% of Dentgroup LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Holland Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Holland Advisory Services Inc. now owns 47,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after buying an additional 14,748 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 113,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,920,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,227,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $133.66. The company had a trading volume of 17,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,296,334. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.85 and a 200-day moving average of $139.93. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.16 and a 1 year high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.