Dentgroup LLC Has $1.65 Million Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Dentgroup LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,136 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for 1.8% of Dentgroup LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESGU. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

ESGU traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.08. 14,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,507. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.67. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $80.64 and a 12-month high of $108.91.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.