Dentgroup LLC Purchases 2,955 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Dentgroup LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 171.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the quarter. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $115,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA OEF traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $176.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,111. The company’s fifty day moving average is $184.38 and its 200-day moving average is $187.74. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $165.66 and a one year high of $222.35.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

