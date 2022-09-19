Dentgroup LLC Purchases 7,435 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Dentgroup LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 104.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,435 shares during the quarter. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

BATS EFV traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,810,849 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.15 and a 200 day moving average of $46.05. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

