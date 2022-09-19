Dentgroup LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Dentgroup LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 22,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $1,192,000. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 41,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,780,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWR stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $67.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,668. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.24. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $62.28 and a 12-month high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

