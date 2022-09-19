Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Price Target to $15.00

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MPW. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.10.

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $13.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.80. Medical Properties Trust has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 58.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,358,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $772,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,702,693 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 255.8% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 5,253,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776,816 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 175.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,850,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451,617 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,901,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 1,580.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,797,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

