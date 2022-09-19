Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€235.00” Price Target for Allianz (FRA:ALV)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €235.00 ($239.80) price objective on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €220.00 ($224.49) target price on Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €240.00 ($244.90) price target on Allianz in a research report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €265.00 ($270.41) price target on Allianz in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America set a €250.00 ($255.10) price target on Allianz in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a €241.00 ($245.92) price target on Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.
Allianz Stock Performance
FRA ALV opened at €174.16 ($177.71) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €174.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €192.42. Allianz has a 52 week low of €167.30 ($170.71) and a 52 week high of €206.80 ($211.02).
Allianz Company Profile
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
