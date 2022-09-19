DHT (NYSE:DHT) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.27

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.27 and last traded at $9.24, with a volume of 105079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.71.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DHT shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on DHT from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on DHT from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.42. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.89 and a beta of -0.33.

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The shipping company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $54.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.57 million. DHT had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 9.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts expect that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. DHT’s payout ratio is -84.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHT. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DHT by 329.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,238 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DHT in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in DHT in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in DHT in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in DHT in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

