DHT (NYSE:DHT) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.27

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.27 and last traded at $9.24, with a volume of 105079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.71.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DHT shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on DHT from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on DHT from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.
DHT Stock Up 5.1 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.42. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.89 and a beta of -0.33.
DHT Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. DHT’s payout ratio is -84.21%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHT. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DHT by 329.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,238 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DHT in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in DHT in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in DHT in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in DHT in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.
About DHT
DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DHT (DHT)
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
- Autozone Shifts Back Into Rally-Mode, New Highs Are In Sight
- Upwork Shares Stumble into Bargain Territory
- Kroger’s is Your One-Stop Consumer Staples Stock
- Adobe Perfects the Art of the Faceplant for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.