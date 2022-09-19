Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Bought by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Diageo by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 432.0% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 9.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DEO traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $173.89. The stock had a trading volume of 843 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,692. The business’s fifty day moving average is $181.57 and its 200 day moving average is $186.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $166.24 and a 52 week high of $223.14.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $2.2775 dividend. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.37) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($51.96) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($60.90) to GBX 5,430 ($65.61) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($39.87) to GBX 3,350 ($40.48) in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,198.75.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

