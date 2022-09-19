Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

Equities researchers at KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $196.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.58.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:FANG traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $130.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,973,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,821,297. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $77.21 and a 1-year high of $162.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.20. The company has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.06.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.41. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 26.3 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and natural gas company to buy up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,270,639 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,544,979,000 after buying an additional 97,283 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,686,863 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,052,413,000 after purchasing an additional 775,843 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,428,928 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $368,917,000 after purchasing an additional 96,622 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,311,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $357,129,000 after purchasing an additional 927,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,272,920 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $275,364,000 after buying an additional 512,463 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

