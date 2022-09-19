Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,190,000 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the August 15th total of 8,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 9.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Diebold Nixdorf Stock Performance
DBD remained flat at $3.10 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 674,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,267. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 3.03. Diebold Nixdorf has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $11.29.
Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.60. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $851.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.
Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.
