Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 10,175 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 210,895 shares.The stock last traded at $33.49 and had previously closed at $34.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Digi International in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Digi International from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Digi International to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Digi International from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Digi International from $30.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digi International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.13.

Digi International Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digi International

Digi International ( NASDAQ:DGII Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. Digi International had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $104.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Digi International’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Digi International Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP David H. Sampsell sold 18,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $613,176.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 72,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,867.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digi International

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGII. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Digi International by 127.3% during the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 406,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,842,000 after buying an additional 227,598 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Digi International by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 493,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,116,000 after buying an additional 127,725 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Digi International by 1,268.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 63,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 59,116 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digi International in the 2nd quarter worth about $800,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digi International by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 40,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 14,847 shares during the period. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Digi International

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

