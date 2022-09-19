Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc reduced its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc owned about 0.07% of Digital Realty Trust worth $25,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1,133.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 1.6 %

DLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.71.

Shares of NYSE DLR traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $110.26. The company had a trading volume of 24,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.35. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.00 and a 12-month high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.02%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

