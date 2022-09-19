DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) PT Lowered to $37.00

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at B. Riley from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 128.96% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

NYSE:DBRG traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.16. 21,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,403,757. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.79. DigitalBridge Group has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $34.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

In other news, CFO Jacky Wu bought 9,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.22. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,107,533 shares in the company, valued at $6,047,130.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 95,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 17,219 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 672,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 83,059 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 80,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 104,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,616,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,114,000 after purchasing an additional 270,780 shares during the period.

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is an infrastructure investment firm. It specializes in investing and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, edge infrastructure, digital infrastructure and real estate. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angeles, California; New York, New York; Boston, Massachusetts; Denver, Colorado; London, United Kingdom; Senningerberg, Luxembourg and Singapore.

