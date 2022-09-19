Digitalcoin Reaches Market Cap of $77,467.93 (DGC)

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Digitalcoin has a total market cap of $77,467.93 and approximately $9.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Digitalcoin has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00023767 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.64 or 0.00268747 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001028 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002529 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002481 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00031474 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin (CRYPTO:DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 39,553,433 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co.

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology.Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

