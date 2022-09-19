DigitalNote (XDN) Trading Down 0.9% Over Last Week

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. DigitalNote has a market capitalization of $538,158.14 and $1,355.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One DigitalNote coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.54 or 0.00274034 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00129402 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005198 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00042780 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001513 BTC.

EverGrow (EGC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000452 BTC.

About DigitalNote

XDN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BMW512 / Echo512 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 25th, 2018. DigitalNote’s total supply is 8,074,043,323 coins and its circulating supply is 7,984,897,538 coins. DigitalNote’s official website is digitalnote.biz. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DigitalNote Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall.DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

