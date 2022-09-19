Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:EURL) Holdings Raised by LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC

LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:EURL – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,144 shares during the quarter. Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares makes up approximately 0.8% of LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC owned 5.05% of Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EURL. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $311,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares by 4,383.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

EURL traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.69. 1,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,828. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.49 and a 200 day moving average of $20.18. Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $40.40.

