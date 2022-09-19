disBalancer (DDOS) Market Capitalization Reaches $424,597.23

disBalancer (DDOS) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 19th. One disBalancer coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0670 or 0.00000343 BTC on exchanges. disBalancer has a market capitalization of $424,597.23 and approximately $42,073.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, disBalancer has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About disBalancer

disBalancer’s launch date was April 14th, 2021. disBalancer’s total supply is 7,260,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,341,599 coins. disBalancer’s official website is disbalancer.com. The Reddit community for disBalancer is https://reddit.com/r/disbalancer and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling disBalancer

According to CryptoCompare, “disBalancer is a decentralized network that provides DDoS Resistance service and a decentralized load balancer for infrastructure.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as disBalancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire disBalancer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase disBalancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

