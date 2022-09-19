Diversified Trust Co Acquires 10,554 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,554 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 0.5% of Diversified Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $12,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stairway Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 184,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. Flower City Capital boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flower City Capital now owns 4,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 9,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 168,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,567,000 after acquiring an additional 5,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 626 Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 7,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $179.48. 1,643,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,171,777. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.78 and a twelve month high of $244.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $185.68 and a 200 day moving average of $187.02.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.