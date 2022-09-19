Diversified Trust Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,762 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 648.4% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,341,000 after buying an additional 20,107 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 266.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $1,183,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,831 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,145,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Bank of America upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Susquehanna cut Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.22.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP stock traded up $2.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $214.54. The company had a trading volume of 67,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,152,220. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $225.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.93. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Profile



Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

