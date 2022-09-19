Diversified Trust Co Increases Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 618.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 769,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,614,000 after buying an additional 662,693 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 146,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,596,000 after buying an additional 76,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,078,869. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $73.74 and a one year high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 40.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen set a $100.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

