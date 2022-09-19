Diversified Trust Co Purchases 241 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 29.8% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 197,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,346,000 after purchasing an additional 45,200 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 11,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in Truist Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 60,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 270,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,831,000 after acquiring an additional 42,495 shares in the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.46. 188,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,595,048. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $44.68 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 47.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.63.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

