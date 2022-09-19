Diversified Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,333 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,591 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,459,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $673,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $450.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $429.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adobe Price Performance

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $4.47 on Monday, hitting $295.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,476,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $292.14 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $396.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $407.42. The company has a market capitalization of $138.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.07. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

