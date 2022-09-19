Diversified Trust Co Sells 3,347 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,347 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 19,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 162.5% in the second quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 32,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 19,853 shares during the period. Parkside Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 55,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 52,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 204.9% in the second quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 88,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,411,000 after purchasing an additional 59,360 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $86.02. 35,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,507. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.67. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $80.64 and a one year high of $108.91.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.