Diversified Trust Co Sells 3,499 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,595 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 3,499 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in FedEx were worth $7,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 17,424 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,796,457 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $464,636,000 after purchasing an additional 207,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Up 0.8 %

FDX traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $162.32. 235,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,489,596. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.99. The company has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.21. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.00 and a fifty-two week high of $266.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.17%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 900 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,803. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 900 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $304,803. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on FDX. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on FedEx from $270.00 to $215.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on FedEx from $318.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of FedEx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $258.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.57.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

