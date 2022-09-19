Diversified Trust Co Sells 6,547 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,547 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,179,815,000 after buying an additional 6,477,042 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 22,717,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,047,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912,598 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,219,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395,701 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,129,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yale University boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Yale University now owns 10,971,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,900 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.15. 616,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,435,824. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.72. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.96 and a one year high of $52.42.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

