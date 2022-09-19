DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Director Buys 10,000 Shares

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) Director Robert A. Cohen purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $187,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,156.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ BOOM traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.47. 168,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,470. DMC Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.87 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $360.68 million, a P/E ratio of -29.70, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of DMC Global by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of DMC Global by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 565,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,415,000 after purchasing an additional 13,052 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of DMC Global by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of DMC Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 233,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded DMC Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building materials, including storefronts and entrances, windows, curtain walls, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and engineered steel, aluminum, and wood door and window systems.

