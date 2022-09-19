Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,790,000 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the August 15th total of 5,810,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR traded up $0.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $142.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,621,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,986. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $177.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Mantle Ridge LP grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,365,431 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $553,637,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth $428,709,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 161.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,318,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,787,000 after buying an additional 2,665,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $329,472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

