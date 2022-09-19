DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the August 15th total of 2,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 824,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DV. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DoubleVerify has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.62.

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DV traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,272,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,605. DoubleVerify has a 1 year low of $17.22 and a 1 year high of $40.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.77 and its 200-day moving average is $24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.68 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Transactions at DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $109.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.85 million. Analysts forecast that DoubleVerify will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Davis Noell sold 3,479,696 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $89,602,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 501,864 shares in the company, valued at $12,922,998. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other DoubleVerify news, Director Laura Desmond sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $1,190,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,738,218.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Davis Noell sold 3,479,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $89,602,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 501,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,922,998. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,888,006 shares of company stock worth $177,490,510. Company insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DV. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in DoubleVerify during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in DoubleVerify during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in DoubleVerify by 970.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

