Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.
Dream Impact Trust Stock Up 2.9 %
Shares of DDHRF stock opened at $3.60 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.14. Dream Impact Trust has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $4.80.
About Dream Impact Trust
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dream Impact Trust (DDHRF)
- Upwork Shares Stumble into Bargain Territory
- Kroger’s is Your One-Stop Consumer Staples Stock
- Adobe Perfects the Art of the Faceplant for Investors
- Tax Credits are the Incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Dream Impact Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Impact Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.