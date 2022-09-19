Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Dream Impact Trust Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of DDHRF stock opened at $3.60 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.14. Dream Impact Trust has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $4.80.

About Dream Impact Trust

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust specializes in hard asset alternative investments including real estate, real estate lending and infrastructure, including renewable power.

