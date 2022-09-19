DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Short Interest Update

DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 281,900 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the August 15th total of 380,200 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 296,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

DSS Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DSS traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.33. 302,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,059. DSS has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get DSS alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DSS stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.19% of DSS worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.04% of the company’s stock.

About DSS

DSS, Inc operates in the product packaging, biotechnology, direct, commercial lending, securities and investment management, alternative trading, digital transformation, secure living, and alternative energy businesses worldwide. It manufactures, markets, and sells custom folding cartons, mailers, photo sleeves, and 3-dimensional direct mail solutions; and markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DSS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.