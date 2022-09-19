Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 40,733 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 406,236 shares.The stock last traded at $14.68 and had previously closed at $14.31.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NAPA shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Duckhorn Portfolio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

In related news, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $504,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 422,685 shares in the company, valued at $8,529,783.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $96,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,150,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,143,294.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $504,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 422,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,529,783.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 35.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 4,929.3% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 59,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 58,511 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,416,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,893,000 after acquiring an additional 240,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 36,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 6,995 shares during the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

