Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Short Interest Update

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 155,500 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the August 15th total of 192,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:DPG traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.09. 265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,352. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $12.51 and a 12-month high of $15.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.57.

Institutional Trading of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

