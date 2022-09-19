Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Short Interest Up 9.7% in August

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 892,800 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the August 15th total of 814,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 953,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

In other Dynex Capital news, CFO Robert S. Colligan bought 10,000 shares of Dynex Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Byron L. Boston acquired 1,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.54 per share, with a total value of $29,961.12. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,096.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert S. Colligan acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $158,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 3,181.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 492,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 477,569 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 301.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 30,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Institutional investors own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

DX stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.83. The company had a trading volume of 710,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,725. Dynex Capital has a 1 year low of $13.96 and a 1 year high of $18.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $660.19 million, a P/E ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.95.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 254.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dynex Capital will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.52%. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is 34.82%.

A number of research firms recently commented on DX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Dynex Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Dynex Capital to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

