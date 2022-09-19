E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Trading Down 6.4%

Shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) were down 6.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.59 and last traded at $6.60. Approximately 72,613 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,425,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.05.

E2open Parent Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -44.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.53.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 6.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $160.38 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On E2open Parent

In related news, COO Peter Hantman sold 21,578 shares of E2open Parent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $152,340.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,336.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $550,295 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETWO. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in E2open Parent by 498.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 229,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 190,860 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in E2open Parent by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in E2open Parent by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 17,075 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in E2open Parent during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in E2open Parent by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 260,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 40,840 shares in the last quarter.

E2open Parent Company Profile

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

Featured Articles

