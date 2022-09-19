EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $16.67

EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.67 and last traded at $16.76, with a volume of 1687 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.82.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SATS. StockNews.com upgraded EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on EchoStar from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.
EchoStar Trading Up 0.1 %
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On EchoStar
EchoStar Company Profile
EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EchoStar (SATS)
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
- Autozone Shifts Back Into Rally-Mode, New Highs Are In Sight
- Upwork Shares Stumble into Bargain Territory
- Kroger’s is Your One-Stop Consumer Staples Stock
Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.