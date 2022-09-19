EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $16.67

EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.67 and last traded at $16.76, with a volume of 1687 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.82.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SATS. StockNews.com upgraded EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on EchoStar from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in EchoStar by 196.3% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 155,658 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 103,121 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in EchoStar by 42.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 44,704 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EchoStar during the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 54.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,998 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 10,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 203.5% in the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 61,764 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 41,411 shares during the last quarter.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

