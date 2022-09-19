EcoSynthetix Inc. (TSE:ECO) Senior Officer Ralph Lewis De Jong Acquires 15,000 Shares

EcoSynthetix Inc. (TSE:ECO – Get Rating) Senior Officer Ralph Lewis De Jong bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,907 shares in the company, valued at C$69,233.52.
EcoSynthetix Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:ECO traded down C$0.04 on Monday, reaching C$3.92. 22,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,951. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$4.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.16. EcoSynthetix Inc. has a twelve month low of C$3.75 and a twelve month high of C$7.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$230.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.57. The company has a current ratio of 16.68, a quick ratio of 14.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.
About EcoSynthetix
