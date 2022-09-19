EcoSynthetix Inc. (TSE:ECO) Senior Officer Ralph Lewis De Jong Acquires 15,000 Shares

EcoSynthetix Inc. (TSE:ECO – Get Rating) Senior Officer Ralph Lewis De Jong bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,907 shares in the company, valued at C$69,233.52.

EcoSynthetix Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:ECO traded down C$0.04 on Monday, reaching C$3.92. 22,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,951. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$4.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.16. EcoSynthetix Inc. has a twelve month low of C$3.75 and a twelve month high of C$7.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$230.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.57. The company has a current ratio of 16.68, a quick ratio of 14.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

About EcoSynthetix

EcoSynthetix Inc, a renewable chemicals company, develops and commercializes bio-based technologies that are used as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives, and other related products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers EcoMer biomonomer for use in pressure sensitive adhesives, ink, toner resins, and paints; EcoSphere biolatex, a bio-based latex binder used in paper and paperboard coatings; EcoStix, a family of sugar-acrylic and pressure-sensitive adhesives, which include customizable resin grades and formulated grades; and DuraBind engineered biopolymers that enable manufacturers of particle board, MDF, veneers, and laminates to decrease the amount of highly regulated chemicals, such as formaldehyde in their formulation.

